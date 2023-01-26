US Citizen released after two years of "Unlawful Detention" in Lebanon

According to the organization, Auf was arbitrarily detained in Lebanon without legal proceedings "in violation of his basic human rights."



After more than two years, the US citizen headed to reunite with his family.



In a statement issued on Wednesday, Hostage Aid thanked the people who advocated for his release, adding thanks to the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, the US Embassy in Beirut, Ambassador Dorothy C. Shea, Congresswoman Katie Porter, and Senator Dianne Feinstein and their teams, "for their unwavering support in Ziad's case."