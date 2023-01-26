Protest in front of Beirut's Justice Palace in solidarity with Judge Bitar

Lebanon News
2023-01-26 | 06:15
High views
Protest in front of Beirut&#39;s Justice Palace in solidarity with Judge Bitar
2min
Protest in front of Beirut's Justice Palace in solidarity with Judge Bitar

A number of deputies and members of the families of the victims of the Beirut blast staged a protest in front of the Justice Palace in solidarity with the judicial investigator in the Beirut port explosion.

Change MP Mark Daou said in an interview with LBCI that there is an absence of conscience on the part of the Public Prosecutor of Cassation, Judge Ghassan Oweidat.  

Daou stressed standing by Bitar's side "because we want to know the truth."  

As for MP Michel Mouawad, he stressed in an interview with LBCI that "we are witnessing a war to prevent real justice."  

He demanded establishing an actual state based on the foundations of justice.  

While MP Ashraf Rifi stressed that they want to protect the judicial path of the port file, both locally and internationally.  

In turn, MP Razi El Hage considered that what happened yesterday was very dangerous from a judicial point of view, calling for restoring confidence and credibility in the judicial body.  

William Noun, brother of the victim, Joe Noun, confirmed that the people are awaiting the outcome of the Supreme Judicial Council meeting today, and based on the outcome, they will determine their moves on the ground.  

Noun considered that the decision of the Public Prosecutor of Cassation, Judge Ghassan Oweidat, was humiliating for him. He said: "If the Lebanese judiciary cannot complete the investigation, then let it say so."
 

