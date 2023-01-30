Lebanon fuel prices see slight drop

Lebanon fuel prices see slight drop
0min
Lebanon fuel prices see slight drop

On Monday January 30, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel dropped LBP 24,000, and 98 octane fuel decreased LBP 25,000, and that of diesel decreased LBP 24,000, while gas price dropped LBP 15,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives are now as follows:
 
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,068,000 
 
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,093,000 
 
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,115,000 
 
- Gas Canister: LBP 680,000

