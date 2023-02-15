0min

Fuel prices keep soaring in Lebanon

On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased LBP 37,000 and that of diesel increased LBP 36,000, while the price of gas increased LBP 23,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,396,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,428,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,369,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 903,000