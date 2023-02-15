News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
11
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
11
o
Keserwan
11
o
North
10
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
6
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
11
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
11
o
Keserwan
11
o
North
10
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
6
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hariri's death's a tragic event in Lebanon's history: State Department
Lebanon News
2023-02-15 | 13:50
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Hariri's death's a tragic event in Lebanon's history: State Department
On the 18th anniversary of late Prime Minister Rafic Hariri's assassination, US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price expressed that this event is a "tragic milestone in Lebanon's history."
During the Department Press Briefing, Price stated it is an event "we mark every year both in sorrow and sadness and with a sense of determination to help the people of Lebanon move beyond the crisis that that country has been in for far too long."
Price commented that since his assassination, the Lebanese people suffered because of the political intransigence the elected politicians demonstrated while failing to put the Lebanese people's needs "ahead of more narrow political agendas."
The US Department of State spokesperson added, "we are providing humanitarian assistance to the people of Lebanon. We are supporting what we hope will be a successful government formation process in Lebanon, knowing that ultimately these political decisions are, in the end, only decisions that Lebanese officials themselves can make."
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanese
Rafic Hariri
Assassination
US
State Department
Lebanon
Lebanese people
Support
Next
Price of 95 octane fuel increases 38000 LBP
Body of missing Lebanese citizen Elias Haddad found
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-03
UNHCR’s Grandi: We must increase lifesaving support to vulnerable Lebanese and refugees
Lebanon News
2022-12-03
UNHCR’s Grandi: We must increase lifesaving support to vulnerable Lebanese and refugees
0
Variety
09:46
Forbes features 9 Lebanese on its ‘100 Most Powerful Businesswomen'
Variety
09:46
Forbes features 9 Lebanese on its ‘100 Most Powerful Businesswomen'
0
World
2023-02-08
US State Department says sanctions do not prevent aid to Syrian people
World
2023-02-08
US State Department says sanctions do not prevent aid to Syrian people
0
Press Highlights
2023-02-08
Syria earthquake: Lebanon sends ministerial delegation to Damascus
Press Highlights
2023-02-08
Syria earthquake: Lebanon sends ministerial delegation to Damascus
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:37
Lebanon's renewable energy set to attract investments: report
Lebanon News
12:37
Lebanon's renewable energy set to attract investments: report
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
The latest on the payments of the customs duty
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
The latest on the payments of the customs duty
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:20
Lebanese banks will keep going on partial strike
News Bulletin Reports
10:20
Lebanese banks will keep going on partial strike
0
Variety
09:46
Forbes features 9 Lebanese on its ‘100 Most Powerful Businesswomen'
Variety
09:46
Forbes features 9 Lebanese on its ‘100 Most Powerful Businesswomen'
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:37
Lebanon's renewable energy set to attract investments: report
Lebanon News
12:37
Lebanon's renewable energy set to attract investments: report
0
World
10:16
Pilot of crashed Nepal plane reported no power in engines
World
10:16
Pilot of crashed Nepal plane reported no power in engines
0
World
2023-02-06
Swiss to vote on preventing cashless society
World
2023-02-06
Swiss to vote on preventing cashless society
0
Lebanon News
09:20
Fuel prices keep soaring in Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:20
Fuel prices keep soaring in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
01:13
Body of missing Lebanese citizen Elias Haddad found
Lebanon News
01:13
Body of missing Lebanese citizen Elias Haddad found
2
Lebanon News
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel increases 38000 LBP
Lebanon News
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel increases 38000 LBP
3
Variety
07:50
How secret London talks led to Air India's gigantic plane order
Variety
07:50
How secret London talks led to Air India's gigantic plane order
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:20
Lebanese banks will keep going on partial strike
News Bulletin Reports
10:20
Lebanese banks will keep going on partial strike
5
Middle East
04:44
Nine survivors pulled from Turkey's rubble as earthquake death toll passes 40,000
Middle East
04:44
Nine survivors pulled from Turkey's rubble as earthquake death toll passes 40,000
6
Lebanon News
06:03
Banks Association's strike continues until further notice
Lebanon News
06:03
Banks Association's strike continues until further notice
7
Lebanon News
09:20
Fuel prices keep soaring in Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:20
Fuel prices keep soaring in Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
12:37
Lebanon's renewable energy set to attract investments: report
Lebanon News
12:37
Lebanon's renewable energy set to attract investments: report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store