During the Department Press Briefing, Price stated it is an event "we mark every year both in sorrow and sadness and with a sense of determination to help the people of Lebanon move beyond the crisis that that country has been in for far too long."



Price commented that since his assassination, the Lebanese people suffered because of the political intransigence the elected politicians demonstrated while failing to put the Lebanese people's needs "ahead of more narrow political agendas."



The US Department of State spokesperson added, "we are providing humanitarian assistance to the people of Lebanon. We are supporting what we hope will be a successful government formation process in Lebanon, knowing that ultimately these political decisions are, in the end, only decisions that Lebanese officials themselves can make."