6.3 magnitude earthquake on Syrian-Turkish border felt across Lebanon

Lebanon News
2023-02-20 | 12:17
A 6.3 magnitude earthquake was felt across Lebanon on Monday evening. The earthquake's epicenter is on the border between the Syrian and Turkish coasts.

 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Earthquake

Lebanon

Lebanese

Turkey

Shiite duo entrusts Mikati with finding exit for Ibrahim mandate extension
Will mandate of Lebanon General Security chief be extended?
