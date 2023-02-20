News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
13
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Alawda
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
13
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
6.3 magnitude earthquake on Syrian-Turkish border felt across Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-02-20 | 12:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
6.3 magnitude earthquake on Syrian-Turkish border felt across Lebanon
A 6.3 magnitude earthquake was felt across Lebanon on Monday evening. The earthquake's epicenter is on the border between the Syrian and Turkish coasts.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Earthquake
Lebanon
Lebanese
Turkey
Next
Shiite duo entrusts Mikati with finding exit for Ibrahim mandate extension
Will mandate of Lebanon General Security chief be extended?
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
08:52
Banking crisis continues, Judge Ghada Aoun still prosecuting
Lebanon Economy
08:52
Banking crisis continues, Judge Ghada Aoun still prosecuting
0
Lebanon News
12:17
6.3 magnitude earthquake on Syrian-Turkish border felt across Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:17
6.3 magnitude earthquake on Syrian-Turkish border felt across Lebanon
0
Middle East
11:33
Syria’s President visits Oman, UAE likely to follow
Middle East
11:33
Syria’s President visits Oman, UAE likely to follow
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
LBCI car stolen, found entirely burnt out
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
LBCI car stolen, found entirely burnt out
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
08:52
Banking crisis continues, Judge Ghada Aoun still prosecuting
Lebanon Economy
08:52
Banking crisis continues, Judge Ghada Aoun still prosecuting
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
LBCI car stolen, found entirely burnt out
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
LBCI car stolen, found entirely burnt out
0
Lebanon News
10:53
Lebanon's MoFA appreciates KSA’s stance on Syrian refugees crisis
Lebanon News
10:53
Lebanon's MoFA appreciates KSA’s stance on Syrian refugees crisis
0
Lebanon News
09:45
EU, Samir Kassir launch 18th edition of “Samir Kassir Award for Freedom of the Press”
Lebanon News
09:45
EU, Samir Kassir launch 18th edition of “Samir Kassir Award for Freedom of the Press”
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
05:52
Lebanese man climbs highest peak in Africa
Variety
05:52
Lebanese man climbs highest peak in Africa
0
World
2023-02-19
North Korea fires intercontinental ballistic missile into Japan's territory
World
2023-02-19
North Korea fires intercontinental ballistic missile into Japan's territory
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-16
No end in sight for Lebanon's education crisis: report
Lebanon News
2023-02-16
No end in sight for Lebanon's education crisis: report
0
Lebanon Economy
07:06
How did Salameh claim that Lebanon has $15 billion in reserves?
Lebanon Economy
07:06
How did Salameh claim that Lebanon has $15 billion in reserves?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:17
6.3 magnitude earthquake on Syrian-Turkish border felt across Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:17
6.3 magnitude earthquake on Syrian-Turkish border felt across Lebanon
2
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert
3
Lebanon Economy
07:06
How did Salameh claim that Lebanon has $15 billion in reserves?
Lebanon Economy
07:06
How did Salameh claim that Lebanon has $15 billion in reserves?
4
Lebanon Economy
08:52
Banking crisis continues, Judge Ghada Aoun still prosecuting
Lebanon Economy
08:52
Banking crisis continues, Judge Ghada Aoun still prosecuting
5
Press Highlights
02:12
Shiite duo entrusts Mikati with finding exit for Ibrahim mandate extension
Press Highlights
02:12
Shiite duo entrusts Mikati with finding exit for Ibrahim mandate extension
6
Lebanon News
07:14
Banks Association affirms continuation of its strike
Lebanon News
07:14
Banks Association affirms continuation of its strike
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
LBCI car stolen, found entirely burnt out
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
LBCI car stolen, found entirely burnt out
8
Lebanon News
07:30
Central Bank is not the cause of the financial crisis: Salameh
Lebanon News
07:30
Central Bank is not the cause of the financial crisis: Salameh
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store