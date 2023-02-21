Earthquake hits southern Lebanon coast at dawn: National Center

2023-02-21 | 03:48
Earthquake hits southern Lebanon coast at dawn: National Center
Earthquake hits southern Lebanon coast at dawn: National Center

The National Center of Geophysics reported on the Lebquake application that an earthquake with a magnitude of 4 degrees on the Richter scale occurred at 4:23 am local time,off the coast of southern Lebanon, 64 km from Sidon.

 

