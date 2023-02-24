Passport applications to be accepted without appointments as of March 6: General Security

Lebanon News
2023-02-24 | 07:54
High views
Passport applications to be accepted without appointments as of March 6: General Security
Passport applications to be accepted without appointments as of March 6: General Security

The Lebanese General Security announced on Friday that applications to obtain passports will now be accepted without a prior appointment as of March 6, 2023.

The General Security added that passports will be completed within 25 days.

