Within 30 years, Lebanon will face deep climate change effects, here are the details
Lebanon News
2023-03-22 | 06:47
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Within 30 years, Lebanon will face deep climate change effects, here are the details
Caretaker Environment Minister Nasser Yassin affirmed that climate change's effects are frightening and will multiply the current crisis, stating that climate dangers and their effects are real, as it will have severe repercussions on agricultural and food security.
The Minister of Environment's words came during a conference organized by Lebanon Eco Movement in cooperation with the Friedrich Naumann Foundation titled "National Climate Change Dialogue."
He said that some of the findings included in the Fourth National Communication on Climate Change put frightening estimates of the effects of climate change and its risks on Lebanon, which are likely to occur in the middle of this century between 2040-2060 and increase by the end of the century, which requires a serious approach and planning to adapt to it through all sectors.
In terms of temperature increase, an increase in average temperature is expected from 1.6°C to 2.2°C by the middle of the century (2040-2060) compared to the reference period from 1986 to 2005.
The temperature will likely increase by the end of the century by 4.9 degrees Celsius. The increase occurs based on each season and is more evident in the summer and autumn seasons. The Bekaa Valley and most of the coastal areas across Lebanon will be the most affected by this increase.
As for precipitation, it is expected to decline by 6.5 percent, to reach 9 percent by the middle of the century, and to reach 22 percent by the end of the century. Consecutive dry days will increase in all regions for the period between 2021 and 2040 and the period between 2041 and 2060. However, this increase is more evident in the southern and coastal areas.
Yassin said that based on many indicators related to precipitation, the risk of drought is expected to increase towards the year 2050, according to all scenarios.
In terms of heat waves, it is expected that there will be an increase in the duration and intensity of these waves, as the days when the temperature will exceed 35 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius will double during the next 30 years, compared to the period between 1995 and 2014, with an increase that is more evident in the summer in the coastal regions.
Increased incidence and extremes of heat waves and droughts are projected to increase approximately five times over 2041-2060 compared to the period between 1986 and 2005. The increase will appear through 15 additional sharp waves in the interior regions of Lebanon (the Bekaa Valley) and more than 20 additional intense waves in the northeastern areas (Baalbek-Hermel and parts of the north) and southeast of it (Bint Jbeil, Marjeyoun, and Hasbaya).
In terms of solutions, Environment Minister stated that Lebanon should start by improving the ability of the agricultural sector to withstand and adapt to these changes, and promoting the use of technology in adaptation in energy, transportation, agriculture, and water sectors is also essential.
He stated, "we are working at the Ministry to propose action plans in the field of technology that would promote more use of climate-friendly technologies in Lebanon."
Minister Yassin added that making more use of climate financing opportunities is also essential, as the Ministry is working to improve Lebanon's readiness to benefit from the Green Climate Fund, as well as organizing funding from other facilities in line with the Ministry's plans to enhance Lebanon's capabilities to adapt to climate change.
Additionally, raising awareness among society about climate change issues, especially among the younger generations, "as we will work more to involve the younger generation in programs to combat climate change."
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Climate Change
Drought
Heat Waves
Environment
Pollution
Nature
Danger
