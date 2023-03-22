News
Interior Minister Mawlawi: Security forces ready to protect public and private properties
Lebanon News
2023-03-22 | 08:59
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Interior Minister Mawlawi: Security forces ready to protect public and private properties
After a meeting with the Central Security Council, Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi of the caretaker government emphasized that "the safety of the country is a shared responsibility between security forces and the military on the one hand and citizens on the other hand.”
“We are going through sensitive circumstances and therefore any breach may lead to a bad outcome," he stressed.
He stated that "security forces will be ready to protect public and private properties and maintain security."
"Airport security is important to us and we bear the responsibility to ensure security in the country," Mawlawi indicated.
Additionally, the minister announced that "there was a discussion on the increase of violations of building regulations, especially in the South. Public properties infringement harms citizens, and we agreed to be prepared to prevent such violations."
Lebanon News
Interior
Minister
Security
Forces
Public
Private
Properties
Lebanon
Lebanese
Violations
