Lebanon at risk, free dialogue needed for survival, says FPM Leader Bassil

The Leader of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), Gebran Bassil, warned on Sunday during the movement's conference on the anniversary of March 14th that "Lebanon as an entity, nation, state, is in danger, and all of us as Lebanese are at risk if we continue to confront each other and reject dialogue as a path to salvation."



He stated, "there can be no parliamentary majority for one team in Lebanon, and there is no solution except through agreement and building the state, which will fail without us."



Bassil added, "an entire generation has grown up with the idea that someone like Riad Salameh should not be tried or stopped. We have also been dominated by the idea that it is impossible to liberate Lebanon in our time and that the crimes of the Central Bank governor are ongoing, with his circulars clearly made as thefts on a daily practice."



"We want Lebanon to have the best ties with the world's countries, especially with the Arab and Gulf countries, but we reject anything that harms our existence," he continued.



Bassil also emphasized that "they want a president without any plan, ideas, or popular backing, saying "they choose a president who will set the country's clock backward, instead of presenting a reform strategy.



"I want to tell them that it is the right time, no matter how far back they try to push it," he stressed.



"I am a 'natural and logical candidate' because I am the leader of a party with the largest parliamentary bloc. I did not run for presidency to avoid being the cause of a power vacuum, and we made a significant compromise for a major solution. However, they interpreted our position as weakness and launched a campaign with false claims to dismantle the party," Bassil pointed out.



On another note, Bassil revealed that "Hezbollah repeatedly assured him that it is impossible to propose or accept anyone who Bassil does not accept."



"When I asked, "If 65 votes were secured for Sleiman Frangieh, will you accept him without us?" The answer came several times and at all levels that "how can you allow yourself to even think about it?" Bassil said.



However, Bassil concluded by urging people to prepare to take the streets and shout together: 'Yesterday, today, and for a long time, we are the sovereignty in Lebanon! Today, tomorrow, and for a long time, we are the dignity in Lebanon! Yesterday, today, and tomorrow, we are the FPM and the Nation!'"