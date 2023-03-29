Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank

2023-03-29 | 04:37
Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank
2min
Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank

In a visit to Amman, Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Abdallah Bou Habib discussed bilateral relations with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi and Jordan's support for Lebanon in all fields.  

According to AlMamlaka, a Jordan-based public broadcaster, the Jordanian Foreign Minister assured his Lebanese counterpart that Jordan would continue to support Lebanon and its commitment to provide Lebanon with 100 megawatts of electricity as soon as the World Bank approves the financing.   

The talks discussed ways to strengthen brotherly relations between the two countries, the latest regional and international developments, in addition to the situation in the region, specifically the ongoing Israeli violations in the occupied Palestinian territories, the need to find a political solution to the Syrian crisis, and the issue of Syrian refugees.  

Safadi stressed that Jordan, under the permanent directives of King Abdullah II, will continue to stand by Lebanon to overcome its crisis.  

The two sides discussed Jordanian-Lebanese relations and the strategy of relations and their history over decades of cooperation, especially in light of the pressures the two countries are suffering due to the repercussions of the Syrian refugee crisis.  

Lebanon's Foreign Minister, and upon his arrival at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Bou Habib wrote on the guestbook a speech in which he thanked the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for its continuous support to Lebanon, calling for joint Arab cooperation to achieve a just and comprehensive peace in the region.
 

