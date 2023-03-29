News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aswad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank
Lebanon News
2023-03-29 | 04:37
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank
In a visit to Amman, Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Abdallah Bou Habib discussed bilateral relations with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi and Jordan's support for Lebanon in all fields.
According to AlMamlaka, a Jordan-based public broadcaster, the Jordanian Foreign Minister assured his Lebanese counterpart that Jordan would continue to support Lebanon and its commitment to provide Lebanon with 100 megawatts of electricity as soon as the World Bank approves the financing.
The talks discussed ways to strengthen brotherly relations between the two countries, the latest regional and international developments, in addition to the situation in the region, specifically the ongoing Israeli violations in the occupied Palestinian territories, the need to find a political solution to the Syrian crisis, and the issue of Syrian refugees.
Safadi stressed that Jordan, under the permanent directives of King Abdullah II, will continue to stand by Lebanon to overcome its crisis.
The two sides discussed Jordanian-Lebanese relations and the strategy of relations and their history over decades of cooperation, especially in light of the pressures the two countries are suffering due to the repercussions of the Syrian refugee crisis.
Lebanon's Foreign Minister, and upon his arrival at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Bou Habib wrote on the guestbook a speech in which he thanked the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for its continuous support to Lebanon, calling for joint Arab cooperation to achieve a just and comprehensive peace in the region.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Jordan
Relations
Foreign Affairs
Electricity
Support
World Bank
Next
IMF report raises concerns about Lebanon's anti-money laundering compliance
Bashir Khodor to LBCI: Syrian displacement worsened our crisis
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-14
World Bank sets conditions for Lebanon to access electricity funding
Lebanon News
2023-03-14
World Bank sets conditions for Lebanon to access electricity funding
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02
World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02
World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources
0
Lebanon News
10:51
Bouchikian, Al-Sabbah sign MOU to support Lebanon's drama production
Lebanon News
10:51
Bouchikian, Al-Sabbah sign MOU to support Lebanon's drama production
0
World
2023-03-27
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince pledge support for Lebanon
World
2023-03-27
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince pledge support for Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
07:34
Lebanon to partake in Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar
Variety
07:34
Lebanon to partake in Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar
0
Lebanon News
07:31
Al-Haber to LBCI: This is how displaced Syrians are distributed in Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:31
Al-Haber to LBCI: This is how displaced Syrians are distributed in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
06:33
Mikati meets al-Bukhari at Grand Serail
Lebanon News
06:33
Mikati meets al-Bukhari at Grand Serail
0
Lebanon News
05:44
UK, UNDP cooperate to increase resilience against forest fires
Lebanon News
05:44
UK, UNDP cooperate to increase resilience against forest fires
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-01-21
Illegal border crossings surge to highest of Biden's term
World
2023-01-21
Illegal border crossings surge to highest of Biden's term
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-13
Increase in wage and transport allowance approved for private sector
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-13
Increase in wage and transport allowance approved for private sector
0
Lebanon News
08:19
US, UK designate Lebanese Noah Zaitar, Hassan Daqqou for trafficking Captagon, supporting Syrian regime and Hezbollah
Lebanon News
08:19
US, UK designate Lebanese Noah Zaitar, Hassan Daqqou for trafficking Captagon, supporting Syrian regime and Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-23
CÈDRE BLEU 2023: joint exercises between Lebanese and French armies kicks off
Lebanon News
2023-03-23
CÈDRE BLEU 2023: joint exercises between Lebanese and French armies kicks off
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
Lebanese electricity bills to be issued monthly starting March
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
Lebanese electricity bills to be issued monthly starting March
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Lebanese citizens face dollar dilemma at gas stations
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Lebanese citizens face dollar dilemma at gas stations
3
Lebanon News
08:19
US, UK designate Lebanese Noah Zaitar, Hassan Daqqou for trafficking Captagon, supporting Syrian regime and Hezbollah
Lebanon News
08:19
US, UK designate Lebanese Noah Zaitar, Hassan Daqqou for trafficking Captagon, supporting Syrian regime and Hezbollah
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Exchange rate roulette: Public sector employees anxiously await payment rates
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Exchange rate roulette: Public sector employees anxiously await payment rates
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:54
Lebanon expects 350,000 people to arrive in April for the holidays
News Bulletin Reports
09:54
Lebanon expects 350,000 people to arrive in April for the holidays
6
Lebanon News
04:37
Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank
Lebanon News
04:37
Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank
7
Press Highlights
04:54
IMF report raises concerns about Lebanon's anti-money laundering compliance
Press Highlights
04:54
IMF report raises concerns about Lebanon's anti-money laundering compliance
8
Press Highlights
05:16
Lebanon's presidential crisis: Paris re-evaluates strategy after failure
Press Highlights
05:16
Lebanon's presidential crisis: Paris re-evaluates strategy after failure
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store