News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
MP Moneimneh to LBCI: We will reject any settlement that comes at expense of Lebanese
Lebanon News
2023-03-31 | 06:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
MP Moneimneh to LBCI: We will reject any settlement that comes at expense of Lebanese
MP Ibrahim Moneimneh revealed on Friday that "he is not optimistic in the short term," stressing that "there is no doubt that some positive movement is seen somewhere at the regional level, and is reflected in calming the local scene.|
He said in an interview on LBCI's "
Naharkom Said
" TV that "today all eyes are on the Saudi-Iranian agreement, and if there is dialogue, it is supposed to impact us positively."
He considered that "they will reject any settlement that comes at the expense of the Lebanese."
On another note, he stressed that electing a person like Marada Movement leader Sleiman Frangieh is "a revival of the existing system."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Parliament
Opposition
Next
EU stands in solidarity with the most vulnerable in Lebanon: Lenarčić
Attieh to LBCI: Parliamentary committees are effective and active, cover gov's shortfall
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-22
Despite opposition, UK's Sunak wins post-Brexit trade vote in parliament
World
2023-03-22
Despite opposition, UK's Sunak wins post-Brexit trade vote in parliament
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-01
Political opposition mounts against Hezbollah-Amal alliance in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-01
Political opposition mounts against Hezbollah-Amal alliance in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
08:33
EU stands in solidarity with the most vulnerable in Lebanon: Lenarčić
Lebanon News
08:33
EU stands in solidarity with the most vulnerable in Lebanon: Lenarčić
0
Lebanon News
06:12
Attieh to LBCI: Parliamentary committees are effective and active, cover gov's shortfall
Lebanon News
06:12
Attieh to LBCI: Parliamentary committees are effective and active, cover gov's shortfall
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:33
EU stands in solidarity with the most vulnerable in Lebanon: Lenarčić
Lebanon News
08:33
EU stands in solidarity with the most vulnerable in Lebanon: Lenarčić
0
Lebanon News
06:12
Attieh to LBCI: Parliamentary committees are effective and active, cover gov's shortfall
Lebanon News
06:12
Attieh to LBCI: Parliamentary committees are effective and active, cover gov's shortfall
0
Lebanon News
05:46
Famine threatens thousands of prisoners in Lebanon: report
Lebanon News
05:46
Famine threatens thousands of prisoners in Lebanon: report
0
Lebanon Economy
05:36
Price of gasoline increases 15000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
05:36
Price of gasoline increases 15000 LBP
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-30
Lebanese Lori Awad shines in Canada, wins four gold medals in swimming
Variety
2023-03-30
Lebanese Lori Awad shines in Canada, wins four gold medals in swimming
0
Variety
2023-03-15
Ain Ebel trail becomes Lebanon’s first LMT Network Trail
Variety
2023-03-15
Ain Ebel trail becomes Lebanon’s first LMT Network Trail
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-14
The devaluation of the Lebanese currency: From 2019 to 2023
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-14
The devaluation of the Lebanese currency: From 2019 to 2023
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-13
Fuel prices in Lebanon keep rising
Lebanon News
2023-02-13
Fuel prices in Lebanon keep rising
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:34
Lebanon has no other option than IMF: US Assistant Secretary Leaf
Lebanon News
11:34
Lebanon has no other option than IMF: US Assistant Secretary Leaf
2
Lebanon Economy
09:49
Lebanon agrees to raise minimum wage in private sector to LBP 9 million
Lebanon Economy
09:49
Lebanon agrees to raise minimum wage in private sector to LBP 9 million
3
Lebanon News
05:46
Famine threatens thousands of prisoners in Lebanon: report
Lebanon News
05:46
Famine threatens thousands of prisoners in Lebanon: report
4
Lebanon News
06:14
MP Moneimneh to LBCI: We will reject any settlement that comes at expense of Lebanese
Lebanon News
06:14
MP Moneimneh to LBCI: We will reject any settlement that comes at expense of Lebanese
5
Lebanon Economy
05:36
Price of gasoline increases 15000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
05:36
Price of gasoline increases 15000 LBP
6
World
10:31
Artificial Intelligence arms race: The future of warfare
World
10:31
Artificial Intelligence arms race: The future of warfare
7
Middle East
05:26
Greek defense minister to visit earthquake-hit regions in Turkey
Middle East
05:26
Greek defense minister to visit earthquake-hit regions in Turkey
8
Lebanon News
06:12
Attieh to LBCI: Parliamentary committees are effective and active, cover gov's shortfall
Lebanon News
06:12
Attieh to LBCI: Parliamentary committees are effective and active, cover gov's shortfall
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store