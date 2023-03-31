MP Moneimneh to LBCI: We will reject any settlement that comes at expense of Lebanese

MP Ibrahim Moneimneh revealed on Friday that "he is not optimistic in the short term," stressing that "there is no doubt that some positive movement is seen somewhere at the regional level, and is reflected in calming the local scene.|



He said in an interview on LBCI's "Naharkom Said" TV that "today all eyes are on the Saudi-Iranian agreement, and if there is dialogue, it is supposed to impact us positively."



He considered that "they will reject any settlement that comes at the expense of the Lebanese."



On another note, he stressed that electing a person like Marada Movement leader Sleiman Frangieh is "a revival of the existing system."