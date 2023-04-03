News
Finance Minister confirms public sector salaries have been calculated at LBP 60,000
Lebanon News
2023-04-03 | 09:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Finance Minister confirms public sector salaries have been calculated at LBP 60,000
Caretaker Finance Minister, Youssef Khalil, confirmed that the salaries of all public sector employees, in the public administration or independent institutions, as well as military personnel and the pensions of all retirees, have been calculated at the Sayrafa exchange rate of LBP 60,000 per dollar.
In this context, he urged all concerned parties to receive their salaries and pensions according to this exchange rate.
He explained that the previous situation, in which some limited cases had their salaries and pensions calculated at the Sayrafa exchange rate of LBP 90,000 per dollar, was related to banking procedures that were conducted before agreeing on the Sayrafa exchange rate of LBP 60,000. The difference is being resolved between the concerned party and their bank, which is reimbursing the rightful owner.
Khalil also urged those who have experienced similar issues to immediately contact their banks.
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
03:18
Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented
Press Highlights
03:18
Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:07
Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding
News Bulletin Reports
09:07
Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding
3
Lebanon News
09:28
Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister
Lebanon News
09:28
Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister
4
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel drops 82000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel drops 82000 LBP
5
Press Highlights
02:02
Paris to Frangieh: Debate over your nomination still ongoing
Press Highlights
02:02
Paris to Frangieh: Debate over your nomination still ongoing
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Frangieh's visit to Paris neither positive nor negative: Sources
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Frangieh's visit to Paris neither positive nor negative: Sources
7
Middle East
04:19
Saudi prince pivots to peace after years of war
Middle East
04:19
Saudi prince pivots to peace after years of war
8
Lebanon News
06:51
Drop in fuel prices across Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:51
Drop in fuel prices across Lebanon
