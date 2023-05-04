Beirut Airport’s number of travelers increases by 36% in April

The movement at the Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport was characterized by a remarkable activity and an increase in the number of travelers during April, especially since this month was punctuated by multiple holidays on the occasion of the Easter and Eid al-Fitr holidays.



The number of passengers who used the airport increased during April by more than 36 percent compared to what it was in the same month of the previous year.



This brings the total number of passengers in the first third of 2023 to 1,911,477 passengers, compared to 1,504,304 passengers in the same period in 2022, recording an increase of 27 percent.



The airport traffic during April 2023 was distributed as follows:



The number of passengers passing through the airport to and from Lebanon during the fourth month of 2023 increased by 36.4 percent, recording 543,104 passengers.



The number of arrivals to Lebanon increased by 30.4. percent and reached 281,614 passengers, and the number of passengers at departure increased by 43.72 percent and recorded 261,014 passengers, while passengers by transit reached 476.



In terms of aircraft movement, the total number of flights of national, Arab, and foreign airlines using the airport during April amounted to 4,428 flights (an increase of 23 percent over April 2022), as the number of incoming flights to Lebanon increased by 23 percent and recorded 2,214 flights.



The number of flights departing from Lebanon increased by 22.9 percent and recorded 2,214 flights.