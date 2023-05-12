MP Sagih Atieh: Efforts have not yet converged on a candidate

MP Sagih Atieh emphasized that the National Moderation bloc has not and will not boycott any electoral session, especially since they adhere to the principle of ensuring a quorum.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Atieh pointed out that Saudi Ambassador Walid Bukhari expressed his desire for the presidential election to occur as soon as possible.

"No one has asked us to elect Frangieh or anyone else, and we are not committed to anyone. The qualifications matter, and so far, efforts have not yet converged on a single candidate," he stated.



He added that Bukhari mentioned that there might be stricter measures in June if an agreement is not reached on the election of a president.