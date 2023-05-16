French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

Lebanon News
2023-05-16
High views
French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon&#39;s Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
0min
French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

A French investigating magistrate on Tuesday issued an international arrest warrant for Lebanon’s central bank chief Riad Salameh, a source close to the case said.
 
Salameh earlier failed to appear for questioning by French investigators who suspect him of using fraud to amass sizeable assets across Europe.
 
 
AFP

