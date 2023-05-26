Statement from the Special Investigation Commission of the Lebanese Financial Information Unit regarding discussions about the gray list:



The Special Investigation Commission of the Lebanese Financial Information Unit informs that, in reference to recent data and analyses that suggest Lebanon may be placed on the gray list this week, the Mutual Evaluation Report of the Lebanese Republic was discussed and adopted during the working group meetings and the thirty-sixth plenary meeting of the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF), which concluded in the Kingdom of Bahrain on Thursday.



The adoption of this report comes from a lengthy process spanning sixteen months, during which the evaluation of Lebanon's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing system was conducted under challenging circumstances following the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) methodology for assessing all countries.



"The report will identify the vulnerabilities that need to be addressed in Lebanon, as well as highlight the positive aspects of the country's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing system. Consequently, Lebanon must take corrective measures to address the identified vulnerabilities and provide a follow-up report to the MENAFATF in 2024. As per the established procedures, the approved report will be published in June 2023, and thereafter, an official statement will be issued regarding its content," it added.