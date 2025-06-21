Iran says more than 400 killed since the start of the war with Israel

Israeli strikes on Iran have killed more than 400 people since they began last week, Iran's health ministry said in an updated toll on Saturday, as fighting raged between the two foes.



"As of this morning, Israeli attacks have claimed the lives of over 400 defenseless Iranians and left 3,056 others wounded by missiles and drones," health ministry spokesman Hossein Kermanpour said in a post on X.



AFP