Caretaker Justice Minister Khoury to LBCI: No retreat from our position

2023-05-31 | 04:46
Caretaker Minister of Justice Henri Khoury reiterated on Wednesday his stance regarding the invitation of the Director-General at the Ministry of Justice to attend the consultative session of the Council of Ministers, emphasizing that the Director-General cannot attend without the minister's approval.

Khoury made his remarks during an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said TV show," whereby he asked, "If the Director-General makes a decision, who bears the responsibility?"

He further explained that information could not be provided by someone not entrusted by the Parliament, clarifying that the minister is granted confidence by the Parliament, not the Director-General. Therefore, the latter does not make decisions or build upon his statements as per the Council of Ministers.

Khoury emphasized the necessity of utilizing temporary decrees implemented during former Prime Minister Tammam Salam's term. He pointed out that Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, grants the government full effectiveness, even more than a fully empowered government.

He then stated, "Decisions must be made using the temporary decrees upon which Prime Minister Salam built for two and a half years, and there is no retreat from our position."
 

Israeli strike on eastern Lebanon kills 5 Palestinian militants, wounds 10
Geagea discusses local, regional developments with Russian Ambassador
