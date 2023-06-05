The Council of the Lebanese Editors' Syndicate held a meeting on Monday, where they affirmed the urgent need to abolish the publications court and adopt a new formula that will be the alternative reference in every complaint or accountability affecting journalists and media workers, according to a national media code based on a code of conduct that defines accountability methods and its limits.



Until this matter is achieved, the council expressed that the Publications Law, some of whose provisions were amended in 1994 by deleting all penalties of deprivation of liberty, preventing the imprisonment of journalists and media professionals, and replacing this punishment with a financial fine, remains the reference, that is, until further notice and the adoption of a new and comprehensive law.



The Council of the Lebanese Editors' Syndicate also affirmed that it was present on all national and professional merits and accomplished Lebanon's presence in several unions and federations, which achieved many privileges despite the current economic conditions.