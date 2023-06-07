National Social Security Fund resumes operations starting Thursday

After a series of communications, Mohammed Karaki, the Director-General of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), has officially announced the resumption of work in all directorates and offices of the institution, commencing Thursday, June 8, 2023.



These actions were taken after Karaki communicated with Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Minister of Labor Moustafa Bayram, and President of the General Labor Union Bashara Al-Asmar, and in the presence of the President and members of the Fund's Employees Union, who confirmed the legitimacy of the employees' demands and highlighted their inclusion in a decree mandating the payment of four monthly salaries.



Emphasizing the importance of implementing this decree, the President entrusted the Minister of Labor to address the issue upon his return from the International Labour Conference held in Geneva, urging the necessary measures to be taken to ensure that the employees of the Fund receive their rightful compensation.



Additionally, the Fund's Employees Union decided to suspend their protest movements. This decision was made to preserve the smooth functioning of the country's economic wheel, particularly regarding import and export operations and the higher interests of the state.



Karaki seized the opportunity to urge insured individuals and employers to visit the Fund's directorates and offices to attend to their pending transactions, specifically those related to obligations clearance.



Underlining the significance of maintaining the institution's continuity, the Director-General highlighted the positive stance of insured individuals. Recognizing the Fund as a safety valve for Lebanese society, they acknowledged its pivotal role. This sentiment has been strengthened by the actions taken by the Director-General last week, which included raising the tariff for kidney dialysis sessions.



Looking ahead, Karaki reaffirmed his commitment to implementing further corrective measures. This will involve increasing medical, hospital, and pharmaceutical tariffs within the Fund.



Recently, the Higher Medical Advisory Committee and the Drugs Committee approved proposals to raise these tariffs, aligning them with the available financial resources.



These adjustments will be based on the additional revenues generated through the raised official minimum wage, increased wages, and an elevated ceiling for participation in the Health and Maternity Insurance Branch.