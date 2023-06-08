MP Moussa to LBCI: There are serious attempts to communicate with different parties

MP Michel Moussa stated on Thursday that in the absence of reaching common ground among the Lebanese political forces, there are serious attempts to communicate with the different parties, whether through Patriarch Rahi's initiative or the French envoy, and there may be other Arab initiatives.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he indicated that France provides assistance to Lebanon, but there are also interests, and Le Drian has a special advantage with his strong relationships over the past five years in the foreign ministry, which contributed to solving the problem of electing a president in Lebanon.

He pointed out that there are blocs that have not yet announced their position or their candidate, so there may be difficulties in the upcoming session, and the contacts may lead to something.

"But we should wait for the period coinciding with the session. Otherwise, it will lay the foundation for another session with consensus," he concluded.