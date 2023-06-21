News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Alakat Khassa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese Women's Basketball Team Welcomes American Player Trinity Baptiste Ahead of Asian Championship Kickoff on June 26
Lebanon News
2023-06-21 | 16:18
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese Women's Basketball Team Welcomes American Player Trinity Baptiste Ahead of Asian Championship Kickoff on June 26
The Lebanese women's basketball team is preparing for the upcoming Asian Women's Basketball Championship in Sydney, Australia, having finalized their roster just days before their departure.
The team, led by captain Rebeka Akl, includes Layla Fares, Daniella Fayad, Natalie Sevadjian, Miramar Mokdad, and Qamar Mansour. United States-based professionals Rana Elhusseini and Zeina Elias have also joined the team.
Key local players Aida Bakhos, Chirine El Charif, and Narine Gyokchyan, known for their stellar performances in the domestic league, will be taking to the court as well.
American player Trinity Baptiste, a 25-year-old veteran of international competitions in countries such as Russia, New Zealand, Romania, and Mexico, will supplement the team. Baptiste, expected to significantly bolster the team in her forward position, will join the Turkish league after the Championship.
Despite her recent addition to the Lebanese team, Baptiste has integrated smoothly with her teammates and expressed her joy in representing Lebanon.
Lebanon is set to face a challenging line-up in Group A of the Asian Championship, competing against China, South Korea, and New Zealand. The first game against China will kick off on June 26 at 06:30 Lebanon time (13:30 local Sydney time) at the Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre.
The second game against South Korea is scheduled for June 27 at 04:00 Lebanon time (11:00 local Sydney time). The third game against New Zealand will be on June 28, also at 04:00 Lebanon time (11:00 local Sydney time).
Following these matches, the team will move on to the classification stage of the tournament. Despite the challenge, the players are ready to rise to the occasion. They are focusing not only on this competition but also on the long-term development of women's basketball in Lebanon in the coming years.
Lebanon News
Women's
Basketball
Welcomes
American
Player
Trinity
Baptiste
Ahead
Asian
Championship
Kickoff
Next
Lebanon's participation approved for Expo Doha 2023 with an amendment to the decision
Tourism Minister aims to protect Lebanon's image amid Expo Qatar dispute
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-01
#OurWorldOurPlayground: LBCI's Campaign Spotlights Three Lebanese Teams Competing on the Global Basketball Stage
Lebanon News
2023-06-01
#OurWorldOurPlayground: LBCI's Campaign Spotlights Three Lebanese Teams Competing on the Global Basketball Stage
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-19
Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-19
Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-19
After bans, American women turn to an abortion hotline
Variety and Tech
2023-06-19
After bans, American women turn to an abortion hotline
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-13
Lebanese American Coordinating Committee calls for action: Pressure mounts to fill Presidential void
Lebanon News
2023-06-13
Lebanese American Coordinating Committee calls for action: Pressure mounts to fill Presidential void
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
French lawyer calls for swift action in recovering Lebanon's stolen assets
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
French lawyer calls for swift action in recovering Lebanon's stolen assets
0
Lebanon News
10:27
Pierre El Daher, Chairman and CEO of LBCI, discusses media landscape of Lebanon and Arab World at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity
Lebanon News
10:27
Pierre El Daher, Chairman and CEO of LBCI, discusses media landscape of Lebanon and Arab World at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity
0
Lebanon News
08:49
French president's special envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian arrives in Beirut for crucial meetings on presidential election
Lebanon News
08:49
French president's special envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian arrives in Beirut for crucial meetings on presidential election
0
Lebanon News
07:51
Samir Geagea condemns Cabinet agenda, highlights constitutional concerns
Lebanon News
07:51
Samir Geagea condemns Cabinet agenda, highlights constitutional concerns
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-01
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
Lebanon News
2023-05-01
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-12
Judge Aoun accuses Lebanon and Gulf Bank of money laundering
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-12
Judge Aoun accuses Lebanon and Gulf Bank of money laundering
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-02
World Cup 2022: A look into Doha media center – [VIDEO]
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-02
World Cup 2022: A look into Doha media center – [VIDEO]
0
Lebanon News
06:42
MP Fouad Makhzoumi: I will congratulate any president who reaches the presidency
Lebanon News
06:42
MP Fouad Makhzoumi: I will congratulate any president who reaches the presidency
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:47
Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year
Lebanon News
03:47
Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year
2
Press Highlights
01:08
French envoy's mission: Assessing Lebanon's readiness for consensus
Press Highlights
01:08
French envoy's mission: Assessing Lebanon's readiness for consensus
3
Lebanon News
16:18
Lebanese Women's Basketball Team Welcomes American Player Trinity Baptiste Ahead of Asian Championship Kickoff on June 26
Lebanon News
16:18
Lebanese Women's Basketball Team Welcomes American Player Trinity Baptiste Ahead of Asian Championship Kickoff on June 26
4
Press Highlights
03:04
The opposition stand firm behind Azour's candidacy
Press Highlights
03:04
The opposition stand firm behind Azour's candidacy
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
French lawyer calls for swift action in recovering Lebanon's stolen assets
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
French lawyer calls for swift action in recovering Lebanon's stolen assets
6
World News
07:41
Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia
World News
07:41
Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia
7
Lebanon News
10:27
Pierre El Daher, Chairman and CEO of LBCI, discusses media landscape of Lebanon and Arab World at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity
Lebanon News
10:27
Pierre El Daher, Chairman and CEO of LBCI, discusses media landscape of Lebanon and Arab World at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity
8
Lebanon News
07:51
Samir Geagea condemns Cabinet agenda, highlights constitutional concerns
Lebanon News
07:51
Samir Geagea condemns Cabinet agenda, highlights constitutional concerns
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More