Lebanese Women's Basketball Team Welcomes American Player Trinity Baptiste Ahead of Asian Championship Kickoff on June 26

Lebanon News
2023-06-21 | 16:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Women&#39;s Basketball Team Welcomes American Player Trinity Baptiste Ahead of Asian Championship Kickoff on June 26
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanese Women's Basketball Team Welcomes American Player Trinity Baptiste Ahead of Asian Championship Kickoff on June 26

The Lebanese women's basketball team is preparing for the upcoming Asian Women's Basketball Championship in Sydney, Australia, having finalized their roster just days before their departure.

The team, led by captain Rebeka Akl, includes Layla Fares, Daniella Fayad, Natalie Sevadjian, Miramar Mokdad, and Qamar Mansour. United States-based professionals Rana Elhusseini and Zeina Elias have also joined the team.

Key local players Aida Bakhos, Chirine El Charif, and Narine Gyokchyan, known for their stellar performances in the domestic league, will be taking to the court as well.

American player Trinity Baptiste, a 25-year-old veteran of international competitions in countries such as Russia, New Zealand, Romania, and Mexico, will supplement the team. Baptiste, expected to significantly bolster the team in her forward position, will join the Turkish league after the Championship.

Despite her recent addition to the Lebanese team, Baptiste has integrated smoothly with her teammates and expressed her joy in representing Lebanon.

Lebanon is set to face a challenging line-up in Group A of the Asian Championship, competing against China, South Korea, and New Zealand. The first game against China will kick off on June 26 at 06:30 Lebanon time (13:30 local Sydney time) at the Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre.

The second game against South Korea is scheduled for June 27 at 04:00 Lebanon time (11:00 local Sydney time). The third game against New Zealand will be on June 28, also at 04:00 Lebanon time (11:00 local Sydney time).

Following these matches, the team will move on to the classification stage of the tournament. Despite the challenge, the players are ready to rise to the occasion. They are focusing not only on this competition but also on the long-term development of women's basketball in Lebanon in the coming years.

Lebanon News

Women's

Basketball

Welcomes

American

Player

Trinity

Baptiste

Ahead

Asian

Championship

Kickoff

LBCI Next
Lebanon's participation approved for Expo Doha 2023 with an amendment to the decision
Tourism Minister aims to protect Lebanon's image amid Expo Qatar dispute
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-01

#OurWorldOurPlayground: LBCI's Campaign Spotlights Three Lebanese Teams Competing on the Global Basketball Stage

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-19

Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-19

After bans, American women turn to an abortion hotline

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-13

Lebanese American Coordinating Committee calls for action: Pressure mounts to fill Presidential void

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

French lawyer calls for swift action in recovering Lebanon's stolen assets

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

Pierre El Daher, Chairman and CEO of LBCI, discusses media landscape of Lebanon and Arab World at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:49

French president's special envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian arrives in Beirut for crucial meetings on presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

Samir Geagea condemns Cabinet agenda, highlights constitutional concerns

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-01

Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-12

Judge Aoun accuses Lebanon and Gulf Bank of money laundering

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-02

World Cup 2022: A look into Doha media center – [VIDEO]

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

MP Fouad Makhzoumi: I will congratulate any president who reaches the presidency

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:47

Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:08

French envoy's mission: Assessing Lebanon's readiness for consensus

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:18

Lebanese Women's Basketball Team Welcomes American Player Trinity Baptiste Ahead of Asian Championship Kickoff on June 26

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:04

The opposition stand firm behind Azour's candidacy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

French lawyer calls for swift action in recovering Lebanon's stolen assets

LBCI
World News
07:41

Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

Pierre El Daher, Chairman and CEO of LBCI, discusses media landscape of Lebanon and Arab World at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

Samir Geagea condemns Cabinet agenda, highlights constitutional concerns

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More