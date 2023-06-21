The Lebanese women's basketball team is preparing for the upcoming Asian Women's Basketball Championship in Sydney, Australia, having finalized their roster just days before their departure.



The team, led by captain Rebeka Akl, includes Layla Fares, Daniella Fayad, Natalie Sevadjian, Miramar Mokdad, and Qamar Mansour. United States-based professionals Rana Elhusseini and Zeina Elias have also joined the team.



Key local players Aida Bakhos, Chirine El Charif, and Narine Gyokchyan, known for their stellar performances in the domestic league, will be taking to the court as well.



American player Trinity Baptiste, a 25-year-old veteran of international competitions in countries such as Russia, New Zealand, Romania, and Mexico, will supplement the team. Baptiste, expected to significantly bolster the team in her forward position, will join the Turkish league after the Championship.



Despite her recent addition to the Lebanese team, Baptiste has integrated smoothly with her teammates and expressed her joy in representing Lebanon.



Lebanon is set to face a challenging line-up in Group A of the Asian Championship, competing against China, South Korea, and New Zealand. The first game against China will kick off on June 26 at 06:30 Lebanon time (13:30 local Sydney time) at the Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre.



The second game against South Korea is scheduled for June 27 at 04:00 Lebanon time (11:00 local Sydney time). The third game against New Zealand will be on June 28, also at 04:00 Lebanon time (11:00 local Sydney time).



Following these matches, the team will move on to the classification stage of the tournament. Despite the challenge, the players are ready to rise to the occasion. They are focusing not only on this competition but also on the long-term development of women's basketball in Lebanon in the coming years.