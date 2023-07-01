Rai: I am ashamed that officials in Lebanon are demolishing their own country

Maronite Patriarch Bechara Rai considered on Saturday that the political crisis we are in is the root cause of all other economic, livelihood, and developmental crises.

"Many young people are leaving due to these crises, Lebanon's history is a history of resilience and our youth are determined to persevere and endure," he noted.



During his visit to the town of Qoubayat in Akkar, Patriarch Rai called upon the youth to have confidence that "through our unity, transcending wounds, and working together, we can restore Lebanon's well-being, dignity, and role in this global arena."

He highlighted that "this requires us to change our current reality. We cannot stay on the same path, and it is absolutely unacceptable for us to remain a burden on all those who care about us."



The Maronite Patriarch also expressed "his embarrassment" when meeting with delegations coming from abroad, pleading for us to elect a president for the republic.

He said, "I am ashamed that the officials in Lebanon are demolishing their own country with their own hands as if political action is meant for destruction, and this is not true."