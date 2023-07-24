Jean-Yves Le Drian to arrive in Beirut on July 25: LBCI sources confirm

Lebanon News
2023-07-24 | 02:57
High views
Jean-Yves Le Drian to arrive in Beirut on July 25: LBCI sources confirm
Jean-Yves Le Drian to arrive in Beirut on July 25: LBCI sources confirm

A French source confirmed to LBCI that the French Presidential Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, will arrive in Beirut on July 25 for a two-day visit.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

French

Presidential

Envoy

Jean-Yves Le Drian

Beirut

Visit

