Environment Ministry issues warning: Lebanon on high alert as fire danger index raised

Lebanon News
2023-07-25 | 09:41
High views
Environment Ministry issues warning: Lebanon on high alert as fire danger index raised
Environment Ministry issues warning: Lebanon on high alert as fire danger index raised

Lebanon's Ministry of Environment issued a statement warning of an increase in the fire danger index starting next Thursday in all Lebanese regions.

The ministry urged citizens to exercise caution and follow safety guidelines. It also advised against disposing of any grass or other waste in an unsafe manner and to avoid igniting fires from any source in areas close to forested, grassy, or agricultural lands.

The Environment Ministry hopes that individuals will stay informed about the latest developments and notifications issued periodically by the ministry and relevant authorities and emphasize the importance of contributing to preserving personal safety, community well-being, and the environment.
 

