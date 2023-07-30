Stray bullets hit shops and homes in Sidon

In the city of Sidon, particularly in the neighborhoods of Al Sabbagh and Al Barad, stray bullets hit shops and homes.



Additionally, a shell fell in Martyrs' Square in Sidon, as the National News Agency reported.



Residents were urged to exercise caution and avoid wandering in areas near the camp due to the danger of stray bullets. Echoes of rocket shell explosions reverberate throughout the city due to the ongoing clashes within the camp.