The wife of Elias Hasrouni, Ivette Sleiman Hasrouni, was involved in a car accident in Ain Ebel-Rmeish.



She was transported to Salah Ghandour Hospital in Bint Jbeil and is in critical condition, suffering from internal bleeding.



It is worth noting that Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni was found dead in Ain Ebel, with initial reports indicating it was the result of a car accident.



However, the leader of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea, issued a statement regarding the death of Hasrouni, saying, "Through the surveillance cameras in neighboring houses near the scene, it has been revealed that an organized ambush, involving at least two vehicles, was set up for our comrade Elias."



"As he passed by, he was abducted by the ambush members, estimated to be between six and nine individuals, and taken to another location where he was killed," he mentioned.