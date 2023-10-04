Addressing the crisis: Lebanon's Interior Minister takes stand on Syrian presence

2023-10-04 | 07:36
Addressing the crisis: Lebanon's Interior Minister takes stand on Syrian presence

Lebanon's Caretaker Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi stated that the issue of a high Syrian presence in Lebanon exceeds the capabilities of infrastructure and the state, and the citizens cannot bear this presence. 

He pointed out that a large number of various major crimes are committed by Syrians in Lebanon at a rate exceeding 30 percent, and this requires cooperation to preserve our environment, image, and the identity of our country.

Mawlawi said in a press conference, "We cannot remain in a state of negligence or indifference towards the Syrian presence, and we have informed all municipalities that we will hold accountable anyone who falls short in serving their people and town, and we will not allow random Syrian presence." 

He called on municipalities to "provide a bi-weekly report on what they have done regarding the Syrian presence, including cracking down on violations and removing encroachments."

He emphasized, "In the ministry, we have a permanent and continuous cell to address the crisis and to stand against the immense harm inflicted on Lebanon, the Lebanese, and Lebanese demographics due to the uncontrolled actions resulting from the Syrian refugee crisis."

He said, "Any mukhtar who issues a false or forged certificate will be investigated in the competent circles at the Ministry of Interior... Our country is not for sale, and we will not accept this. We will not compromise our country's interests for specific aid or money from any source."

He affirmed that "we want a plan to repatriate refugees within a clear time frame, and our meetings are not for organizing the Syrian presence, and we will not accept any aid aimed at condoning the presence of any illegal Syrians."
 

