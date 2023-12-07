UNICEF and Japan reconstruct Health Ministry's warehouse in Karantina

Lebanon News
2023-12-07 | 09:50
High views
UNICEF and Japan reconstruct Health Ministry&#39;s warehouse in Karantina
2min
UNICEF and Japan reconstruct Health Ministry's warehouse in Karantina

Caretaker Minister of Health Firas Abiad, alongside the Japanese Ambassador to Lebanon, Magoshi Masayuki, and the UNICEF Representative in Lebanon, Edouard Beigbeder, inspected the warehouse of medical supplies and equipment belonging to the Ministry of Public Health in Karantina.

The warehouse had been destroyed in the Beirut port explosion on August 4, and Japan had financed its reconstruction under the supervision of UNICEF.

Minister Abiad emphasized that "Lebanon lost a large quantity of medical supplies after the warehouse was destroyed," noting that "its complete renovation, funded by Japan under the supervision of UNICEF, covering an area of about 2,250 square meters, is of special importance to Lebanon and the Ministry of Public Health."

In addition, the minister highlighted that "what distinguishes this warehouse is not only the construction but also the existing systems that allow the safe storage of medical supplies to the highest standards, specifically the advanced fire safety system that contributes to preserving the warehouse, its workers, and the surrounding area, especially as it is located near the Karantina Governmental Hospital."

Moreover, Minister Abiad affirmed that this step also reflects support for the healthcare system in Lebanon, particularly in its public sector, which plays a fundamental role in standing by vulnerable groups.

In his turn, Ambassador Masayuki affirmed that Japan would continue to provide necessary assistance to Lebanon in all areas in collaboration with international organizations.

Beigbeder also expressed his delight at the reopening and operation of the warehouse, mainly as it contributes to storing supplies currently used to support forcibly displaced Lebanese from their areas.
 

