MP Fadi Karam considered that "calling for a decision in the Cabinet is a suspicious and uncertain stance, vulnerable to challenge. We do not want to risk the position of the army leadership while facing a major conspiracy to distance the Lebanese Army and set it aside."



He stated in an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, "Ensuring national security concerns all the Lebanese people, and therefore, one should not be absent from such a session, and no one should 'play' with the quorum on such a sensitive matter."



He added, "Our goal is to ensure civil peace, work towards 'neutralizing' the army, and insist on extending the term of its commander. We are aware that some have the intention to seize control of the army leadership."