MP Jimmy Jabbour to LBCI: We still reject the Army Commander’s term extension

Strong Lebanon Bloc MP Jimmy Jabbour affirmed the bloc's continued rejection of extending the term of the army commander, stating that they will "submit an objection to this extension."



Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Jabbour considered that the current form of the extension law represents the non-comprehensiveness of legislation and an encroachment on the powers of the executive authority.



He pointed out that the Minister of Defense had previously informed the Cabinet that he was taking legal measures to fill the vacuum in the army command.



Jabbour recalled Hezbollah's previous stance, which called for not extending the terms of all general directors.



Moreover, he emphasized the existence of competent individuals within the army capable of assuming leadership roles.





