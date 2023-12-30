Culture Minister Mortada’s call for ‘cultural resistance and true normalization’

The Minister of Culture, Mohammad Mortada, said during a cultural event titled “Maryam’s tears and Gaza’s tragedies” on Friday: “In the face of the tragedies that befall the people of Palestine, it is necessary to cling to all forms of resistance and resilience.”



He said: “Perhaps cultural resistance is one of the most important chapters in the conflict with the occupying enemy. Its goal is to raise awareness among everyone about the dangers of this cancerous gland implanted in our land and its negative effects on our existence, rights, and future.”



He continued: “In this context, I truly call for normalization, but in its true sense, meaning making things in accordance with nature. And because occupation is contrary to nature, violating human values, international laws, and national and ethnic rights, true normalization would be returning things to their natural state.”



“This is done by removing this occupation and reclaiming the rights it seized, not by accepting it and promoting political, economic, and cultural relations with it. The idea of this true normalization becomes more important and relevant whenever a plane drops its bombs on the heads of the innocent,” Mortada added.



Regarding the two-state solution, Mortada said: “I call for another solution called the ‘Return Solution’: Palestinians return to their cities, villages, fields, and homes across Palestine, and foreign settlers return to their original countries. This solution is the only way to end the conflict, and it will undoubtedly be achieved, God willing, soon.”