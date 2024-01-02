News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Prova
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
France provides 15 tons of medical aid to the Lebanese army
Lebanon News
2024-01-02 | 07:46
High views
Share
Share
3
min
France provides 15 tons of medical aid to the Lebanese army
France has provided 15 tons of medical aid to the Lebanese army in the last two months. The country plans to increase health cooperation through structural programs, according to a source close to Sebastien Lecornu, France's minister of the armed forces, on Tuesday in Beirut.
The assistance includes anti-inflammatory drugs and pain relievers allocated specifically for the central Military Hospital in Beirut, benefiting military personnel and their families with its medical services.
The source explained that "a joint medical cooperation project between the health services of the French and Lebanese armies will be quickly translated into the signing of an official document." This includes training programs for military healthcare providers and enhancing capacity-building initiatives.
Lecornu visited the military hospital in Beirut on Tuesday, accompanied by the Army Commander General Joseph Aoun. This follows his Monday inspection of the French battalion operating within the framework of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).
Lebanese officials fear the widening of the confrontation between Israel and Hamas, amidst ongoing escalation on the southern border, with Hezbollah targeting Israeli objectives, met with Israel's shelling of border areas.
The tension in the south exacerbates an already dire situation after four years of a suffocating economic crisis that has affected every sector and institution.
The state's ability to provide basic needs has declined, and the army, playing a crucial role in maintaining internal stability with its presence in border areas, struggles to meet the basic needs of its 80,000 soldiers amid an unprecedented economic collapse.
In recent months, the military institution has received financial assistance from Qatar and the United States to improve soldiers' salaries.
In mid-December, the Lebanese parliament approved a law extending the term of the army commander by one year, allowing the avoidance of a leadership vacuum amidst a severe political crisis in Lebanon and the aftermath of the Gaza war.
AFP
Lebanon News
France
Medical
Aid
Lebanese Army
Sebastien Lecornu
UNIFIL
Next
Israeli drone strikes two homes in Blida; no casualties reported
French soldiers in southern Lebanon are at the center of escalation between Hezbollah and Israel
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-21
French authorities deliver three tons of medical aid to the Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
2023-11-21
French authorities deliver three tons of medical aid to the Lebanese Army
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-23
Israeli army conducts raid near UNIFIL center along Khardali River
Lebanon News
2023-12-23
Israeli army conducts raid near UNIFIL center along Khardali River
0
Middle East News
2023-12-12
Israeli forces raid Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza, Health Ministry reports: Medical teams at risk
Middle East News
2023-12-12
Israeli forces raid Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza, Health Ministry reports: Medical teams at risk
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-09
Paris Freezes Aid to the Lebanese Army
Press Highlights
2023-12-09
Paris Freezes Aid to the Lebanese Army
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:10
Israeli drone strikes two homes in Blida; no casualties reported
Lebanon News
09:10
Israeli drone strikes two homes in Blida; no casualties reported
0
Lebanon News
06:40
French soldiers in southern Lebanon are at the center of escalation between Hezbollah and Israel
Lebanon News
06:40
French soldiers in southern Lebanon are at the center of escalation between Hezbollah and Israel
0
Lebanon News
06:26
Civil Defense quells fire in Syrian refugee camp in Zahle
Lebanon News
06:26
Civil Defense quells fire in Syrian refugee camp in Zahle
0
Lebanon News
05:19
Father Youssef Nasr advocates for retired teachers: Unveiling the oppression within
Lebanon News
05:19
Father Youssef Nasr advocates for retired teachers: Unveiling the oppression within
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:31
Five killed in collision of two planes at Haneda Airport in Tokyo
World News
07:31
Five killed in collision of two planes at Haneda Airport in Tokyo
0
Lebanon News
05:19
Father Youssef Nasr advocates for retired teachers: Unveiling the oppression within
Lebanon News
05:19
Father Youssef Nasr advocates for retired teachers: Unveiling the oppression within
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-11-17
Lebanon's BDL issues Circular 682, allowing depositors to benefit from Circular 158
Lebanon Economy
2023-11-17
Lebanon's BDL issues Circular 682, allowing depositors to benefit from Circular 158
0
Middle East News
2023-11-27
Israel awaits Hamas' response to extending truce: Israeli army Radio
Middle East News
2023-11-27
Israel awaits Hamas' response to extending truce: Israeli army Radio
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:40
French soldiers in southern Lebanon are at the center of escalation between Hezbollah and Israel
Lebanon News
06:40
French soldiers in southern Lebanon are at the center of escalation between Hezbollah and Israel
2
Lebanon News
05:05
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers in Zarit Barrack, inflicting casualties
Lebanon News
05:05
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers in Zarit Barrack, inflicting casualties
3
Lebanon News
10:35
France’s unwavering support: Ambassador Magro’s New Year message to Lebanon amid ongoing crises
Lebanon News
10:35
France’s unwavering support: Ambassador Magro’s New Year message to Lebanon amid ongoing crises
4
Lebanon News
12:54
Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:54
Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon
5
Press Highlights
00:53
Berri's diplomatic insights: UNIFIL's role, resolution 1701, and Israel's obstruction
Press Highlights
00:53
Berri's diplomatic insights: UNIFIL's role, resolution 1701, and Israel's obstruction
6
Press Highlights
01:43
Southern Lebanon's dilemma: Strategic shifts and resolution 1701
Press Highlights
01:43
Southern Lebanon's dilemma: Strategic shifts and resolution 1701
7
Lebanon Economy
02:33
Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline increase
Lebanon Economy
02:33
Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline increase
8
Middle East News
05:23
Israeli army says investigating soldier on the death of a Palestinian detainee in Gaza
Middle East News
05:23
Israeli army says investigating soldier on the death of a Palestinian detainee in Gaza
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More