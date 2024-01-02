France provides 15 tons of medical aid to the Lebanese army

France has provided 15 tons of medical aid to the Lebanese army in the last two months. The country plans to increase health cooperation through structural programs, according to a source close to Sebastien Lecornu, France's minister of the armed forces, on Tuesday in Beirut.



The assistance includes anti-inflammatory drugs and pain relievers allocated specifically for the central Military Hospital in Beirut, benefiting military personnel and their families with its medical services.



The source explained that "a joint medical cooperation project between the health services of the French and Lebanese armies will be quickly translated into the signing of an official document." This includes training programs for military healthcare providers and enhancing capacity-building initiatives.



Lecornu visited the military hospital in Beirut on Tuesday, accompanied by the Army Commander General Joseph Aoun. This follows his Monday inspection of the French battalion operating within the framework of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).



Lebanese officials fear the widening of the confrontation between Israel and Hamas, amidst ongoing escalation on the southern border, with Hezbollah targeting Israeli objectives, met with Israel's shelling of border areas.



The tension in the south exacerbates an already dire situation after four years of a suffocating economic crisis that has affected every sector and institution.



The state's ability to provide basic needs has declined, and the army, playing a crucial role in maintaining internal stability with its presence in border areas, struggles to meet the basic needs of its 80,000 soldiers amid an unprecedented economic collapse.



In recent months, the military institution has received financial assistance from Qatar and the United States to improve soldiers' salaries.



In mid-December, the Lebanese parliament approved a law extending the term of the army commander by one year, allowing the avoidance of a leadership vacuum amidst a severe political crisis in Lebanon and the aftermath of the Gaza war.



AFP