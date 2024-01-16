Caretaker Minister Bou Habib's call for comprehensive solutions in the region

2024-01-16 | 07:06
Caretaker Minister Bou Habib&#39;s call for comprehensive solutions in the region
Caretaker Minister Bou Habib's call for comprehensive solutions in the region

Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib affirmed on Tuesday that "Lebanon has taken steps to develop a new vision to ensure the stability of its southern borders through the recent message submitted to the United Nations."

During his meeting with the Canadian Ambassador Stefanie McCollum, Bou Habib emphasized that "we should not seek half-solutions in our region."

He said, "Give peace a chance through the full and comprehensive implementation of international legitimacy decisions related to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem."

He pointed out, "We expect active countries to support this initiative to preserve regional security and peace and to prevent the expansion of the war in the Middle East."
 

