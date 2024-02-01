British Foreign Secretary arrives to Lebanon to meet with Lebanese officials

2024-02-01
British Foreign Secretary arrives to Lebanon to meet with Lebanese officials
British Foreign Secretary arrives to Lebanon to meet with Lebanese officials

On Thursday, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron arrived at Beirut-Rafic Al Hariri International Airport on a visit to Lebanon, during which he will meet Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.
 

British

Foreign Secretary

David Cameron

Beirut

Lebanon

Nabih Berri

Najib Mikati

