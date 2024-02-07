News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Army commander and German ambassador sign a donation agreement for two million euros to support the Lebanese army
Lebanon News
2024-02-07 | 09:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Army commander and German ambassador sign a donation agreement for two million euros to support the Lebanese army
Army Commander General Joseph Aoun and the German Ambassador to Lebanon, Kurt Georg Stoeckl-Stillfried, signed an agreement through which the German authorities provided a donation worth two million euros to support the army.
One million euros would be allocated to secure fuel and one million to support medical care.
This donation comes as an addition to a similar donation provided previously.
General Aoun considered this assistance important in light of the current exceptional circumstances, expressing his appreciation to the German authorities for standing by the military institution.
Likewise, the German ambassador affirmed his country's commitment to supporting the army through various means, given its vital tasks.
Lebanon News
Army
Commander
German
Ambassador
Agreement
Lebanese
Army
Donation
Next
Quintet Committee's directives and French intervention: Navigating Lebanon's crisis
Judge Nawaf Salam elected President of International Court of Justice
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-10
Germany pledges support to Lebanese Army for border control enhancement
Lebanon News
2024-01-10
Germany pledges support to Lebanese Army for border control enhancement
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-15
Lebanese Parliament extends the Army Commander and Security Services' term for one year
Lebanon News
2023-12-15
Lebanese Parliament extends the Army Commander and Security Services' term for one year
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-15
Lebanese Political Drama: Tensions Rise Between Government and Parliament Over Army Commander's Extension
Press Highlights
2023-12-15
Lebanese Political Drama: Tensions Rise Between Government and Parliament Over Army Commander's Extension
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-14
Lebanese Forces MPs attend Parliamentary session amid debate on Army Commander's term extension
Lebanon News
2023-12-14
Lebanese Forces MPs attend Parliamentary session amid debate on Army Commander's term extension
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:49
Beyond borders: Lebanon's jewelry industry shines with $752 million in exports
News Bulletin Reports
10:49
Beyond borders: Lebanon's jewelry industry shines with $752 million in exports
0
Lebanon News
08:58
Choucair discusses with Wronecka the latest developments, emphasizing the speedy election of a president
Lebanon News
08:58
Choucair discusses with Wronecka the latest developments, emphasizing the speedy election of a president
0
Lebanon News
08:32
Civilian killed and two injured by an Israeli airstrike on the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:32
Civilian killed and two injured by an Israeli airstrike on the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
07:09
Renewed call for dialogue: The Free Patriotic Movement's push for Lebanese consensus
Lebanon News
07:09
Renewed call for dialogue: The Free Patriotic Movement's push for Lebanese consensus
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-03
Lebanon's Central Bank allows depositors to withdraw $150 monthly
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-03
Lebanon's Central Bank allows depositors to withdraw $150 monthly
0
World News
2024-01-24
US Delegates Visit Taiwan to 'Affirm United States Support'
World News
2024-01-24
US Delegates Visit Taiwan to 'Affirm United States Support'
0
World News
2023-12-13
Biden hails COP28 climate agreement as 'historic step’
World News
2023-12-13
Biden hails COP28 climate agreement as 'historic step’
0
Middle East News
2024-01-09
Jordanian jets strike Iran-linked drug dealers inside Syria
Middle East News
2024-01-09
Jordanian jets strike Iran-linked drug dealers inside Syria
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:36
Judge Nawaf Salam elected President of International Court of Justice
Lebanon News
12:36
Judge Nawaf Salam elected President of International Court of Justice
2
Press Highlights
00:46
Lebanese source denies Israeli leaks: Hochstein's alleged plan and Lebanon's stance
Press Highlights
00:46
Lebanese source denies Israeli leaks: Hochstein's alleged plan and Lebanon's stance
3
Press Highlights
00:17
Quintet Committee's directives and French intervention: Navigating Lebanon's crisis
Press Highlights
00:17
Quintet Committee's directives and French intervention: Navigating Lebanon's crisis
4
Lebanon News
08:32
Civilian killed and two injured by an Israeli airstrike on the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:32
Civilian killed and two injured by an Israeli airstrike on the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
04:42
Hezbollah mourns two martyrs from the south and Bekaa
Lebanon News
04:42
Hezbollah mourns two martyrs from the south and Bekaa
6
Lebanon News
04:11
On LBCI: MP Ghazi Zaiter reiterates commitment to confrontation with 'Israeli enemy'
Lebanon News
04:11
On LBCI: MP Ghazi Zaiter reiterates commitment to confrontation with 'Israeli enemy'
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:59
Israeli Channel 13, citing official, reports: Some of Hamas' demands cannot be met
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:59
Israeli Channel 13, citing official, reports: Some of Hamas' demands cannot be met
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:04
After Hamas' response to the 'Framework Agreement,' what is Israel's initial response?
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:04
After Hamas' response to the 'Framework Agreement,' what is Israel's initial response?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More