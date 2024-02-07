Army commander and German ambassador sign a donation agreement for two million euros to support the Lebanese army

Army Commander General Joseph Aoun and the German Ambassador to Lebanon, Kurt Georg Stoeckl-Stillfried, signed an agreement through which the German authorities provided a donation worth two million euros to support the army.



One million euros would be allocated to secure fuel and one million to support medical care.



This donation comes as an addition to a similar donation provided previously.



General Aoun considered this assistance important in light of the current exceptional circumstances, expressing his appreciation to the German authorities for standing by the military institution.



Likewise, the German ambassador affirmed his country's commitment to supporting the army through various means, given its vital tasks.