Lebanese FM: Resolution 1701 implementation vital for Lebanon's security

Lebanon News
2024-02-12 | 07:07
High views
Lebanese FM: Resolution 1701 implementation vital for Lebanon's security
Lebanese FM: Resolution 1701 implementation vital for Lebanon's security

Lebanon's caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdallah Bou Habib, affirmed after he met with the ambassadors of France, Hervé Magro, and Spain, Jesus Santos Aguado, that "stability in the South is a priority for Lebanon."

He confirmed that the comprehensive and balanced implementation of Resolution 1701, stopping violations and leading to Israel's withdrawal to internationally recognized borders, including the Shebaa Farms, is the key to achieving security.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Abdallah Bou Habib

Ambassadors

France

Hervé Magro

Spain

Jesus Santos Aguado

Resolution 1701

