Lebanon's caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdallah Bou Habib, affirmed after he met with the ambassadors of France, Hervé Magro, and Spain, Jesus Santos Aguado, that "stability in the South is a priority for Lebanon."



He confirmed that the comprehensive and balanced implementation of Resolution 1701, stopping violations and leading to Israel's withdrawal to internationally recognized borders, including the Shebaa Farms, is the key to achieving security.