Lebanese parliamentary delegation engages with European leaders on crisis resolution

Lebanon News
2024-02-13 | 06:43
Lebanese parliamentary delegation engages with European leaders on crisis resolution
3min
Lebanese parliamentary delegation engages with European leaders on crisis resolution

The parliamentary delegation, composed of the head of the Parliamentary Committee for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, MP Fadi Alameh, along with MPs Salim Sayegh, Simon Abi Ramia, and Elias Khoury, began an official visit to Brussels to discuss the situation in Lebanon with senior European officials.

During their meetings, the delegation addressed all aspects of the Lebanese crisis, emphasizing "the commitment to the reform path that has begun by adopting some reforms and emphasizing the continuation to complete the necessary structural laws to restore confidence."

In this context, the delegation appreciated the allocation of an additional 200 million euros in the European budget. They thanked the European Union for its constant interest in Lebanon, calling for "intensifying efforts to adopt the best standards of transparency, monitoring, and evaluation to protect good governance as well as the solid partnership between Europe and Lebanon."

Additionally, the delegation raised the issue of Syrian refugees and their return to their country according to a recommendation from the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Lebanese Parliament, highlighting "the catastrophic implications on Lebanon and the region."

The delegation also emphasized the full implementation of the law, from border control to organizing the return and securing relevant incentives in Syria through the United Nations, and requested European support.

The issue of UNRWA and some countries' announcements of discontinuing their contributions was also discussed, with the delegation focusing on the importance of preserving the international agency for securing the human rights of Palestinians and serving the international community's interests. Positive European attitudes in this regard were noted.

Furthermore, the delegation discussed the situation in southern Lebanon in light of repeated Israeli attacks and daily escalations, as well as continuous violations of Resolution 1701 since its adoption in 2006, recorded by UNIFIL. They addressed the targeting of civilians and attacks on their properties and agricultural fields.

The delegation affirmed "Lebanon's commitment and readiness to fully implement Resolution 1701 and emphasized the Israeli withdrawal from all Lebanese occupied territories to the international borders," delineated in the early twentieth century under French and British supervision.

It also emphasized "the priority of completing the presidential election process," with parliamentarians expressing the necessity of taking political and constitutional steps to restore order to democratic life in Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

Parliamentary

Delegation

Europe

Resolution 1701

UNRWA

UNIFIL

Brussels

