Israeli army radio: The army hit Hezbollah infrastructure in the Ghaziyeh attack

Lebanon News
2024-02-19 | 10:42
High views
Israeli army radio: The army hit Hezbollah infrastructure in the Ghaziyeh attack
Israeli army radio: The army hit Hezbollah infrastructure in the Ghaziyeh attack

The Israeli army radio stated that "the army targeted Hezbollah infrastructure in the Ghaziyeh attack near Sidon."
 

Lebanon News

Israel

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Infrastructure

Ghaziyeh

