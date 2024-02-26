The head of the Foreign Affairs Department in the Lebanese Forces party, Richard Kouyoumjian, saw that there was a team "blackmailing" the Lebanese for a year and a half with the notion of: "Either my candidate or vacancy."He confirmed this approach would not work "no matter how much obstruction and vacuum they create."On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he hoped that the National Moderation Bloc's initiative would lead to positive outcomes that "meet our aspirations."Kouyoumjian clarified that the opposition's conviction is that "loose dialogue" will not lead to the election of a president.In addition, he noted that the Lebanese Forces' proposal from the beginning involved bilateral discussions in the parliament and then moving to open electoral sessions.In this context, he revealed that while it is true that all diplomatic delegations that have visited Lebanon recently have focused on the situation in the south, discussions tended towards the necessity of electing a president due to the necessity of having an official authority to deal with.