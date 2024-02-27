Ten MPs appeal against the budget before the Constitutional Council

2024-02-27
Ten MPs appeal against the budget before the Constitutional Council
Ten MPs appeal against the budget before the Constitutional Council

Ten MPs, including Firas Hamdan, Melhem Khalaf, Paula Yacoubian, Najat Saliba, Ibrahim Mneimneh, Yassin Yassin, Charbel Massaad, Osama Saad, Abdul Rahman Bizri, and Ashraf Rifi, have filed an appeal on Tuesday against the budget before the Constitutional Council.

