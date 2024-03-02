News
Israeli strike kills three Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-02 | 04:59
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israeli strike kills three Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon
An Israeli drone strike killed three Hezbollah fighters in south Lebanon on Saturday, security sources in Lebanon said, the latest to die in months of cross-border hostilities that have been fought in parallel to the Gaza war.
The men were killed when the car they were in was targeted on a coastal road near the town of Naqoura at around 8:30 a.m. (0630 GMT), the sources said. One of the men was a weapons technician, one of the sources said.
The Israeli army said it was checking reports on the incident.
Israeli strikes since October have killed more than 200 Hezbollah fighters and some 50 civilians in Lebanon, while attacks from Lebanon into Israel have killed a dozen Israeli soldiers and five civilians. Tens of thousands of Israelis and Lebanese have fled villages on both sides of the frontier.
Hezbollah said it attacked an Israeli military headquarters in the village of Liman using an explosive drone at 5:40 a.m. (0340 GMT) on Saturday, reporting a direct hit.
Like the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, Hezbollah is an ally of Iran. It says its campaign at the border aims to support Palestinians under Israeli fire in the Gaza Strip.
Hezbollah signaled this week that it would halt its attacks if Israel's Gaza offensive stops, but it is also ready to keep on fighting if the Gaza war continues. On Friday, Hezbollah announced the deaths of four members killed in Lebanon.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant last Sunday indicated that Israel planned to increase attacks on Hezbollah in the event of a Gaza ceasefire but was open to a diplomatic deal to withdraw Hezbollah fighters from the border.
Lebanon's caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati told Reuters on Thursday a halt to fighting in Gaza as early as next week would trigger indirect talks to end hostilities at the border.
Reuters
Lebanon News
Israel
Hezbollah
Fighters
Lebanon
South
Naqoura
War
Palestinians
Gaza
Press Highlights
2024-01-28
South Lebanon escalation: Hezbollah-Israel confrontation intensifies as Netanyahu prolongs war for 'political gain'
Press Highlights
2024-01-28
South Lebanon escalation: Hezbollah-Israel confrontation intensifies as Netanyahu prolongs war for 'political gain'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-27
In the skies of South Lebanon: The psychological warfare of Hezbollah and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-27
In the skies of South Lebanon: The psychological warfare of Hezbollah and Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-26
Hezbollah downs Israeli drone in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-02-26
Hezbollah downs Israeli drone in southern Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-25
War in Gaza and Lebanon: Fluctuating south, diplomacy, and challenges in presidential formula
Press Highlights
2024-02-25
War in Gaza and Lebanon: Fluctuating south, diplomacy, and challenges in presidential formula
Lebanon News
06:14
Hezbollah mourns four martyrs from south Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:14
Hezbollah mourns four martyrs from south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
05:38
Israeli Army strikes car in southern Lebanon linked to rocket launches
Lebanon News
05:38
Israeli Army strikes car in southern Lebanon linked to rocket launches
0
Lebanon News
04:52
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers gathering in Jal Al-Amal area
Lebanon News
04:52
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers gathering in Jal Al-Amal area
0
Lebanon News
04:44
Mustafa Barghouti to LBCI: Israeli Army prepared plan for wide war with Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:44
Mustafa Barghouti to LBCI: Israeli Army prepared plan for wide war with Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-02-28
Building bridges: National Accord and Moderation blocs discuss Presidential initiative
Lebanon News
2024-02-28
Building bridges: National Accord and Moderation blocs discuss Presidential initiative
0
World News
2023-07-26
European Union condemns "attempt to destabilize democracy" in Niger
World News
2023-07-26
European Union condemns "attempt to destabilize democracy" in Niger
0
World News
2024-02-27
South Korea: North Korea has sent 6,700 containers of munitions to Russia
World News
2024-02-27
South Korea: North Korea has sent 6,700 containers of munitions to Russia
0
Lebanon News
04:59
Israeli strike kills three Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:59
Israeli strike kills three Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
Hezbollah's drone warfare: A challenge for Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
Hezbollah's drone warfare: A challenge for Israel
2
Lebanon News
08:10
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Ramim barracks and hits Baghdadi site
Lebanon News
08:10
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Ramim barracks and hits Baghdadi site
3
Press Highlights
01:28
Spanish diplomat detained: Security incident in Beirut's southern suburb
Press Highlights
01:28
Spanish diplomat detained: Security incident in Beirut's southern suburb
4
Press Highlights
00:47
Source to Al-Joumhouria: Six-week Gaza truce to extend to the Lebanese front
Press Highlights
00:47
Source to Al-Joumhouria: Six-week Gaza truce to extend to the Lebanese front
5
Lebanon News
04:44
Mustafa Barghouti to LBCI: Israeli Army prepared plan for wide war with Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:44
Mustafa Barghouti to LBCI: Israeli Army prepared plan for wide war with Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
02:38
Sweeper drone operation: Hezbollah targets Liman sector leadership
Lebanon News
02:38
Sweeper drone operation: Hezbollah targets Liman sector leadership
7
Lebanon News
05:38
Israeli Army strikes car in southern Lebanon linked to rocket launches
Lebanon News
05:38
Israeli Army strikes car in southern Lebanon linked to rocket launches
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Global condemnation: Israeli massacre in Gaza sparks rage
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Global condemnation: Israeli massacre in Gaza sparks rage
