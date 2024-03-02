Israeli Army strikes car in southern Lebanon linked to rocket launches

Lebanon News
2024-03-02 | 05:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli Army strikes car in southern Lebanon linked to rocket launches
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli Army strikes car in southern Lebanon linked to rocket launches

The Israeli Army announced on Saturday that it targeted a car in southern Lebanon, which was reportedly transporting officials responsible for launching rockets toward Israel.

Lebanon News

Israeli Army

South

Lebanon

Strike

Rockets

Launch

LBCI Next
Hezbollah mourns four martyrs from south Lebanon
Israeli strike kills three Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:36

Destruction surrounding al-Shifa hospital beyond words: WHO director

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:41

Health Ministry: At least ten killed in Israeli airstrike hitting tent in Rafah, southern Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
07:30

UKMTO receives a report of an attack west of Mocha in Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
06:48

Yemeni Government: Freighter Rubymar sank in the Red Sea

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Hezbollah mourns four martyrs from south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Israeli strike kills three Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:52

Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers gathering in Jal Al-Amal area

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

Mustafa Barghouti to LBCI: Israeli Army prepared plan for wide war with Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-18

Army Commander’s fate hangs on Cabinet session amidst opposition and intensive communications

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-13

Hezbollah's Nasrallah highlights collective responsibility in Lebanon's affairs

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:41

Health Ministry: At least ten killed in Israeli airstrike hitting tent in Rafah, southern Gaza

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:28

Spanish diplomat detained: Security incident in Beirut's southern suburb

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More