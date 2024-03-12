Army Command: Specialized unit examining unexploded rocket found in Hrajel

2024-03-12 | 13:12
Army Command: Specialized unit examining unexploded rocket found in Hrajel
Army Command: Specialized unit examining unexploded rocket found in Hrajel

A statement from the Army Command – Directorate of Orientation revealed that on March 12, 2024, a military force in the town of Hrajel, Ftouh Keserwan, discovered an unexploded rocket that had fallen "during an Israeli aggression."

It also stated that the specialized unit is conducting the necessary examination to safely handle it.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanese Army

Hrajel

Ftouh Keserwan

Rocket

Israel

Lebanon

