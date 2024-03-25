News
Assaad Nakad to LBCI: Solutions for Zahle's electricity issue discussed
Lebanon News
2024-03-25 | 05:37
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Assaad Nakad to LBCI: Solutions for Zahle's electricity issue discussed
Assaad Nakad, CEO of Electricité De Zahlé, confirmed that approximately four thousand individuals do not pay for electricity in Zahle, citing reliance on solar energy.
Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Nakad suggested that if the Minister of Energy could ensure 12 hours of electricity supply, citizens might be able to discard electric generators.
Nakad emphasized the challenges faced by the management of Electricité De Zahlé, underscoring the company's distinguishing factor as the trust people place in it to resolve issues.
He clarified that Electricité De Zahlé employs only Lebanese citizens, all hailing from the Bekaa region.
Expressing support for electrical decentralization, Nakad stated, "Lebanon needs a platform for dialogue to discuss electricity matters, whether it be privatization, decentralization, or other solutions."
He further noted the installation of meters by Electricité De Zahlé for lands hosting Syrian refugee camps, facilitating direct payment by landowners and total remittance to the company.
Regarding US involvement, Nakad remarked, "Americans have never followed through with their promises, as evidenced by their inability to secure electricity for Lebanon from Syria due to the Caesar Act."
In addition, he reiterated Electricité De Zahlé's non-involvement in politics, religion, or ethnicity.
Nakad speculated that Électricité du Liban, which currently provides only two to three hours of power, could be abandoned entirely if kilowatts could be sold at the state tariff.
Lebanon News
Assaad Nakad
Electricité De Zahlé
Electricity
Zahle
Solar Energy
Generator
