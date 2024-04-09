News
Al Tajadod Lil Watan condemns the killing of Pascal Sleiman - statement
Lebanon News
2024-04-09 | 10:27
Al Tajadod Lil Watan condemns the killing of Pascal Sleiman - statement
On Tuesday, the "Al Tajadod Lil Watan" party condemned "the heinous crime that claimed the life of Pascal Sleiman, the coordinator of the Lebanese Forces party in Jbeil, which threatens the civil peace with its repercussions."
It called on the judiciary to impose the maximum penalties on its perpetrators and to inform the public of the circumstances of what happened.
Al Tajadod Lil Watan also highlighted the threat posed by the unregulated Syrian refugee crisis, urging the government to tackle the issue in a manner that protects Lebanon, ensuring its security and stability.
It also expressed its condolences to the family of the martyr, the Lebanese Forces party, and the people of Jbeil.
