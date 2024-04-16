On Tuesday, the President of the "Free Patriotic Movement," MP Gebran Bassil, congratulated the newly elected heads of the Engineers Syndicate.



During a press conference, Bassil addressed the issue of municipal elections, stating that the question is not whether the movement is ready for municipal elections, but whether the government is prepared and whether the Ministry of Interior is ready.



He announced several indicators of unpreparedness, stating, "No meetings were held between the governors and the Caretaker Minister of Interior Bassam Mawlawi [...] Three and a half weeks before the elections, no actual movements or official and unofficial nominations were recorded."



He emphasized that the movement will participate and will not extend deadlines for municipalities if the ministry is ready.



He questioned whether the murder of Pascal Sleiman was necessary for people to recognize the seriousness of the Syrian refugee crisis, especially when some advocated for their entry and stay in Lebanon despite the risks involved.



He called for an international stance, especially European, considering most areas in Syria safe for return.



He stressed that any country that does not take such a stance is considered "hostile" towards Lebanon.



He urged the Parliament to take a clear position on the refugee issue, advising them to give instructions to the government and ministers to carry out legal actions needed.



He also emphasized the importance of the government following through on the plan for refugee return, which involves actions like ending funding for refugees staying in Lebanon and supporting their return.