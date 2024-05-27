Hezbollah says it launched 'dozens' of rockets toward Israel

Hezbollah reported that it launched "dozens" of rockets toward northern Israel on Monday in response to an airstrike in the vicinity of a hospital in southern Lebanon that resulted in the death of one person and the injury of others.



In two consecutive statements by Hezbollah, it stated, "In response to the Israeli enemy's attack on the Martyr Salah Ghandour Hospital in Bint Jbeil and the injury of civilians, the Islamic Resistance fighters" targeted Israeli settlements, including Meron and Qiryat Shemona, "with dozens of Katyusha rockets."



Shortly afterward, the Israeli army confirmed the sounding of alarms in the north of the country.



Earlier on Monday, the Lebanese National News Agency reported, "An enemy drone targeted a motorcycle in the vicinity of the Salah Ghandour Hospital in the city of Bint Jbeil."



The shelling resulted in "the death of a martyr and a number of injuries," according to the agency, without specifying whether they were civilians.



AFP